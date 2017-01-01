ODOT Discouraging Travel Outside SW Oregon Due to Dangerous Roads in Much of State

Traveling outside the Rogue Valley is strongly discouraged due to challenging road conditions around other parts of the state. The Oregon Department of Transportation reported Sunday that below-freezing temperatures spanned across much of the northern part of Oregon, making road conditions challenging for at least the next couple of days. The Willamette Valley and central Coast areas are experiencing icy roads and freezing temperatures. Motorists were told to expect long highway closures as crews work to remove hundreds of downed trees, and repair powerlines and network cables. In the Portland Metro area, ice and strong winds were still toppling trees and bringing down power lines yesterday. Widespread power outages meant that many electric road signs and traffic lights were out. Temperatures across these areas are not forecast to be above freezing for the next few days. There is a strong possibility there could be more freezing rain Tuesday. Warming temperatures in southwest Oregon could lead to flooding. Watch for high water and debris on roadways, especially on valley and coastal routes. Delays and closures are likely on mountain highways as crews work to remove snow and trees. If you must travel in Oregon, visit "tripcheck.com" and be prepared for adverse driving conditions.





Tuesday is the Deadline to Sign Up for Private Health Insurance in Oregon Marketplace

Tomorrow is the last day to sign up for private health insurance in Oregon's health insurance marketplace. Open enrollment is the exclusive time of year when individuals can sign up for private health insurance and Tuesday is the deadline. Since open enrollment began on November 1st, nearly 141,000 people have signed up for health insurance in 2024. More than 80% of Oregonians who have enrolled in medical coverage through "OregonHealthCare.gov" are getting financial help with an average savings of over $525 per month. These savings reduce the monthly premium to have health insurance. Additional financial help called cost-sharing reductions are available for thousands of Oregonians with out-of-pocket costs on Silver-level plans. Oregonians who are losing Oregon Health Plan benefits or who experience another major life change -- such as marriage, having or adopting a baby, moving or changing jobs -- may also be able to enroll outside the open enrollment period. "OregonHealthCare.gov" offers a quick and easy-to-use window-shopping tool at "orhim.info/shop" where users can preview which plans and savings are available to them.




